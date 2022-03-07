Sandwich
Just Stop! Putting So Much Lettuce on Your Sandwich
I love a salad, but I do not want a whole salad on my sandwich.
Photo by Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
8 Comments
Sylvia March 8, 2022
I can agree that food waste should be avoided & even appreciate your ask for less lettuce - as is your preference and right - on your sandwich. I personally enjoy lettuce on my sandwiches, from arugula to romaine to baby gems. To each their own, I guess.
Sam1148 March 7, 2022
It's odd the pic that heads the article. IS NOT SHREDDED ICEBERG LETTUCE. It's Romaine, not iceberg...or shredded.
Right now, we have a bit of supply chain issue about most everything.
Deli's...etc. Have to make due with what's on the dock. So, adjust your high chair and eat your sandwich. Maybe create a article about lettuce types, availability and uses for those type? Be helpful.
tia March 7, 2022
When I was in college, I worked in a sandwich shop on campus. One day, this guy comes in and rattles off his order, and says "And no lettuce." And I ask about that, because I liked chatting with my customers, and frankly it wasn't the sort of thing we got a lot of call to leave out. He said "Oh, it's inefficient."
I blinked. "...Are you by any chance an engineering professor?" I asked. I was not at all surprised when he said he was. It's still my favorite response to why someone might not want lettuce on their sandwich.
Sam1148 March 7, 2022
Stop hating what I like.
This is like an article I'd write when I was five about the perfect PB J Sandwich.
Noo....you don't just slather it on there and slap on jelly...you put the PB/jelly in a bowl, and use a fork to mix it up into a mass. Then lightly toasted bread with a drizzle of honey...assemble and cut off the crusts. Now, cut it in to triangles and serve it on PLAN PAPER PLATES.
/well I was five. I got over it. Some do not.
Liz S. March 7, 2022
I don't eat out. I love sandwiches. I also love a LOT of greens on my sandwich :) ... different strokes...
Liz S. March 7, 2022
In fact, since I live rurally and since greens from the grocer have exceptionally short lives (Winter), I grow my own micogreens so that I CAN have lots on my sandwiches.
Smaug March 8, 2022
Articles on this site tend to be slanted heavily toward the views of NYC apartment dwellers, for whom having their food prepared by strangers is evidently the norm. Unfortunately, it seems to be headed that way for much of the world- for instance, newspaper food sections barely even bother with recipes or cooking advice, just a lot of restaurant promotion- so different from even a decade ago. It is an inherently wasteful way to go about it, and a huge driver of inflation- you end up paying many times the cost of the food for every meal.
