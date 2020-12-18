Table for One
The Lonely Legacy of Spam
Once seemingly alone in their love for the canned meat product, many Asian Americans today are finding comfort in each other’s shared histories.
Photo by Julia Gartland. Food stylist: Anna Billingskog. Prop stylist: Sophie Strangio.
Popular on Food52
64 Comments
Leks B. December 22, 2020
The Caribbean and Latin America are also big lovers of Spam I love it, however I cannot get my wife or my daughter to eat it. I imagine it's because they have never been hungry.
Yobochef December 22, 2020
Born and raised in Hawaii. Spam is a way of life. Spam, eggs and rice, of course. Musubi, saimin, fried rice, were spam ingredient staples for me. I get that about spam being a one person meal type ritual.. I portion out a can of spam, getting 6 ( I like them on the thick side so when you fry them hard, it’s juicy on the inside and crispy, black on the outside) and wrap them individually in plastic wrap, put in a baggie and freeze.. ten minute thaw time for a quick breakfast, soup, musubi.. oh.. it doesn’t have to be with rice. 😂 “spiced ham” SPAM. Integral part of a “locals” life.
Yobochef December 22, 2020
Born and raised in Hawaii. Spam is a way of life. Spam, eggs and rice, of course. Musubi, saimin, fried rice, were spam ingredient staples for me. I get that about spam being a one person meal type ritual.. I portion out a can of spam, getting 6 ( I like them on the thick side so when you fry them hard, it’s juicy on the inside and crispy, black on the outside) and wrap them individually in plastic wrap, put in a baggie and freeze.. ten minute thaw time for a quick breakfast, soup, musubi.. oh.. it doesn’t have to be with rice. 😂
Steve December 21, 2020
I grew up in Austin, MN and my dad worked for Hormel Foods for 44 years. My great grandfather was one of the first employees hired by George A, Hormel. My dad worked in the Mechanical Division and one of his main duties was the repair and maintenance of the Spam machines. He loved his job and his company. Although he had retired by the time of the bad strike, the whole affair destroyed his feelings and commitment to this formerly paternalistic company. He never lost he love off Austin.
I am still proud to say I grew up in Spamtown.
I am still proud to say I grew up in Spamtown.
mizerychik December 21, 2020
I didn't grow up eating Spam regularly, but I did grow up eating Taylor Ham, which is a pretty similar product other than being shelf stable. The spices, the undeniably sweet fried flavors, the way it's tied to home cooking, it brings back memories of comfort food as a child.
MAry B. December 21, 2020
My Aunt, Dorothy Horn, who lived in Guam and passed away in 2016 at the age of 91 was considered the Queen of Spam. She was a local food critic on the island and wrote several cookbooks on Spam, one being "Great Classic Spam Recipes of the World"! She was a treasure! You can find it on Amazon.
H M. December 21, 2020
One can of spam is the beginning of many meals. Dice up a slice for fried rice; slice thin and fill a grilled cheese sandwich; cook in a little shoyu/mirin with leftover vegetable and beaten egg for a quick rice bowl. Oh, the possibilities!
Connie W. December 21, 2020
While my family immigrated to the US in the late 1800s and were from Ireland and Germany, Spam was definitely a staple growing up. My mother could be very creative, when she chose to be: pineapple and whole cloves on Spam (to substitute for the ham we couldn't afford). Still, like mashed potatoes and cinnamon toast, Spam retains a feeling of comfort food. Until I read this story, I thought there was nothing nutritious about Spam. I feel vindicated. Thank you. (Of course, the irony is now I don't eat meat, but the smell of Spam frying can take me back to childhood.)
Alex E. December 21, 2020
"When braised, such as in a seething budae jjigae, it mellows out and becomes supple, kimchi-stained."
Fascinating article, Eric! Loved reading this.
Fascinating article, Eric! Loved reading this.
spamarama23 December 21, 2020
Dad stationed in Panama in 50s. Spam and powdered eggs were staples. Best though -> Spam cooked right into a waffle.
cmjahn December 21, 2020
My husbands family one Christmas had a Goofy Grab Bag and I got a can of Vienna sausages. I was so excited I went right to the kitchen and opened up the can. Spam on Wonder bread with catsup? Yum! I’ve had many a childhood breakfast of Spam rice and eggs. Great article.
Margaret December 21, 2020
After I married my husband, his mother gave me a recipe for pizza burgers. Using my mixer attachment you grind spam, black olives, and cheddar cheese. Then to that you add tomato sauce (I used ketchup) and mix together. Then you spread it on split English muffins and put under the broiler. A yummy meal when you are done.
Bruce H. December 21, 2020
Part of my life growing up, seeing as i grew up and lived in Austin, Mn for about 40 years of my 49 years on this rock...spam and everything that came with it including the hormel strike of the 80's is in my dna.
Barb V. December 20, 2020
If you don't love Spam, in any of its forms or recipes, then you have never eaten Spam!!!
213Willy! December 20, 2020
I always have some on the shelf. My Irish grandmother a Bonacker from Springs NY used to fry it up for breakfast. She used it in samp too.
It's great in pea soup or with beans. If you need ham use Spam.
Guess what boys and girls it's not just new immigrants that used the miracle meat all poor and borderline folks did.
It's great in pea soup or with beans. If you need ham use Spam.
Guess what boys and girls it's not just new immigrants that used the miracle meat all poor and borderline folks did.
Katsi D. December 20, 2020
We ate Spam buns. They were ground spam from a single can (you can use a fork to break it down) mixed with some diced cheddar cheese, scant pepper, maybe another spice (?) & onion, diced finely. All mixed in a bowl = made to be like a spread. The material was then spread upon buttered buns, then each bun was carefully wrapped in wax paper. Frozen, so when ready to eat, heated in oven, to temperature 250 on a cookie sheet. When done after a short time, the cheesy, spammy, spicy mixture is wonderful (after unwrapping and letting cool) before biting into it. A can will make maybe 8 buns worth ? It's been a while since I've made (or eaten them). This is for the regular ham shoulder variety. You could adapt for turkey too, as to a different taste.
gpabill December 20, 2020
You can also mix the chopped spam with celery, onions, and mayo--actually, poor people use Miracle Whip--and make cold spam buns.
Gaylon P. December 20, 2020
What pray tell is scrapple?
gpabill December 20, 2020
Scrapple is a delicacy from the Pennsylvania Dutch country, and probably other pork-centered neighborhoods. The butchering scraps are chopped and boiled in a large kettle, seasoned with pepper and sage and probably onion, and simmered with a large quantity of cornmeal. When it's ready--think of polenta--it's poured out in loaf pans and chilled. My first sample was from a butcher in the Reading Terminal Market in Philly--I sliced it, fried it, and added syrup. It's a cousin to SPAM, and they're both wonderful.
mizerychik December 21, 2020
Spam is scrapple's shelf stable, well-traveled relative. Scrapple is best very fresh and needs to be kept cold until you fry it. You can also freeze it for long term storage.
I think Spam also has a lot of similarities to Taylor ham, another regional minced and molded spiced pork product that needs to be kept in the fridge/freezer.
I think Spam also has a lot of similarities to Taylor ham, another regional minced and molded spiced pork product that needs to be kept in the fridge/freezer.
ohmygod50 December 20, 2020
Sorry. Give me scrapple any day. No Spam. No black pudding. Just scrapple.
Dale C. December 20, 2020
Oh so many dishes to make with this ! . I dice a can up with a scallion, minced garlic, and cooked jasmine rice, then stuff it in the cavity of a couple medium fish, bake covered in the oven and enjoy! Dale Crabtree
Join The Conversation