Our Best-Ever Gift Guide

Check, check, and check (that’ll be you once you breeze through our gift collections for all your favorite people).

Shop Now

Table for One

The Lonely Legacy of Spam

Once seemingly alone in their love for the canned meat product, many Asian Americans today are finding comfort in each other’s shared histories.

by:
December 18, 2020
64 Comments
Fried spam, scrambled eggs, and roasted seaweed snack on a bed of rice and covered in mayonnaise.
Photo by Julia Gartland. Food stylist: Anna Billingskog. Prop stylist: Sophie Strangio.

Table for One is a column by Eric Kim, who loves cooking for himself—and only himself—and seeks to celebrate the beauty of solitude in its many forms.

“Spam is the ultimate loner food,” said the chef Esther Choi, who lives in a one-bedroom by herself in New York City. Working late hours to keep the lights on at all of her restaurants, Ms. Yoo and two Mŏkbar locations (with one more on the way), Choi doesn’t get to cook meals at home for herself very often. But when she does, she turns to the simple things: fried Spam, eggs, and Hetbahn, a single serving of Korean microwavable rice. “Even though I’m a chef and I can make anything in the world,” she said, “when I’m by myself, those are the things I want to eat.”

This is a common fugue for many Asian Americans: Spam, eggs, and rice. The nostalgic valances that stem from that salty, pink block of luncheon meat go way back for some of us, not least because it represents a very specific experience: what it was like growing up in America with immigrant parents. Choi remembers, for instance, only eating Spam when her mom and dad were out for the night, usually at work. On such evenings, she and her sister were in charge of feeding themselves and their younger brother. Spam was an obvious choice, not least because it was so easy to heat: Just slice the block into thin rectangles and sear in a dry pan until crispy on both sides, like bacon. (No oil needed. There’s plenty of fat in the product itself.)

Spam advertisements from the 1930s. Photo by Hormel

The thing is, you don’t need to cook Spam (though it’s certainly the best way to eat it). The canned meat is completely shelf-stable, thanks to salt, sugar, and one preservative, sodium nitrite. As for the other ingredients, contrary to popular belief, there really aren’t that many more. According to the Oxford Encyclopedia of Food and Drink in America, Jay Hormel invented Spam (an alleged portmanteau of “spiced ham”) in 1937 “as a way to peddle the then-unprofitable pork shoulder.”

Join The Conversation

Top Comment:
“Scrapple is a delicacy from the Pennsylvania Dutch country, and probably other pork-centered neighborhoods. The butchering scraps are chopped and boiled in a large kettle, seasoned with pepper and sage and probably onion, and simmered with a large quantity of cornmeal. When it's ready--think of polenta--it's poured out in loaf pans and chilled. My first sample was from a butcher in the Reading Terminal Market in Philly--I sliced it, fried it, and added syrup. It's a cousin to SPAM, and they're both wonderful.”
— gpabill
Comment

So there’s the pork, of course, which is ground, plus ham and water. And in 2001, potato starch was added to bind the mixture and to prevent the characteristic layer of gelatin that sat on top of the can for decades until then. For years Hormel Foods Corporation has been fighting the maligned reputation that its star product is somehow “mystery meat” when really it’s just six ingredients plus water. (Spam’s latest campaign is “Don’t knock it ‘til you’ve fried it.”) As its entry in the Oxford Encyclopedia states, in the very second sentence at that: "Spam is popular in Hawaii and Guam and among many families in the American heartland but is viewed by many others as the symbol of everything that is wrong with American processed food.”

For Korean-American multidisciplinary artist Jaime Sunwoo, whose play Specially Processed American Me (aka S.P.A.M.) is set to premiere in late 2021 to early 2022, there’s a glaring reason why Spam is so synonymous with stigma. “It’s a food that many Americans associate with hardship, poverty, and army rations,” she said. “So after the war, they just got really sick of eating it. That’s why you get sketches like Monty Python and the word for email you don’t want.”

During World War II, the United States Army received 150 million pounds of pork luncheon meat, or what soldiers jokingly called “ham that didn't pass its physical,” “meat loaf without basic training,” and “the real reason war was hell.” Even as Americans grew tired of eating it, Spam sales increased after the war. “The overwhelming success of Spam is what drove this collective intolerance to it,” Sunwoo said. It’s no wonder that the Hormel product is now beloved in places where U.S. soldiers were stationed, like Guam, Hawaii, Japan, the Philippines, and South Korea.

For Sunwoo, Specially Processed is an opportunity to explore this disjuncture between American and Korean perceptions of Spam, what she calls “one of America’s most misunderstood foods.” “Through this project, I learned about my relatives from North Korea for the first time,” she said. “My dad was born in Pyongyang, and my maternal grandmother in Kaesong. Spam kind of gave me permission to collect a more formal oral history. I asked my grandma about her experiences eating Spam during the Korean War. For her, it was like mana from the heavens. She was so hungry, and to have that was the most delicious thing.” But whenever Sunwoo’s grandmother (now 93 years old and residing in Washington State) takes a bite of Spam, there’s something missing. It doesn’t taste as great. “There are so many other things to eat now,” Grandma Chongyol said. “So why would I eat Spam?”

Why do people eat Spam? This query alone garners 177 million search results on Google. First of all, a lot of easy cooking comes from it. The first dish Sunwoo ever learned to cook was her mother’s Spam fried rice, confettied with freezer-aisle peas, carrots, and corn and topped with a fried egg. Second of all, it’s delicious (if you know, you know). When fried in a skillet, Spam is a coalescence of salty, sweet, crispy, and chewy. When braised, such as in a seething budae jjigae, it mellows out and becomes supple, kimchi-stained. In musubi, it’s the ideal counterpoint, both in flavor and in texture, to the sticky rice and crunchy nori.

Jean's Kimchi Fried Rice With Spam

Jean's Kimchi Fried Rice With Spam

Budae Jjigae (Army Base Stew)

Budae Jjigae (Army Base Stew)

For many Asian Americans, eating Spam in America—wonderful though it is—can sometimes feel like an othering experience, bringing with it all of its complicated cultural associations. The greatest irony might be that the Minnesota-based Hormel product is an American foodstuff, born and bred. But when you’re 10, you don’t have the words yet to explain to your classmates the social and historical nuances of why Spam has a completely different reputation in your parents’ home country than it does in the States, and that, as an Asian American, it has the ability to transport you home wherever you are in the world. As Sunwoo said, “The reason we gravitate toward Spam so strongly is because we only eat it at home.” Home food is inherently more intimate, more private, and thus has more potential to be intricately riddled with secrecy, even shame.

When Bettina Makalintal, a food and culture writer at VICE, moved from the Philippines to Philadelphia at age 5, it took her a while to eat Spam publicly. But in the privacy of her home? “It always felt like a treat,” she said. “If my mom wanted to make something that was a little easier, a little less labor-intensive, it would be: rice, eggs, and canned meat. These were the times that we had Spam.” For Makalintal, the combination made sense: breakfast for dinner. Who wouldn’t want that? “In retrospect, I recognize that those were our bare-minimum meals,” she said, “something I ate at home and enjoyed. But in secret. I had a lot of white friends growing up in P.A. and none of them ate it. Or if they did, they didn’t talk about it. So it was something I privately enjoyed and didn’t talk about until I was, I don’t know, 19 or 20. That’s when I realized Spam was tied not just to Filipino culture, but also to other Asian cultures.”

This discovery of Spam’s ubiquity in other Asian-American households, including the shared stigma, was a turning point for Makalintal. By embracing Spam fully, she was able to reclaim not just one of her favorite childhood foods, but also parts of her identity. “I realized at that point in my life what Filipino-American food meant to me, i.e., Spam is something I really like, so why am I afraid to talk about that? Ever since then, I was more publicly appreciative of my Spam eating.”

Similarly, for the chef Jenny Dorsey, founder of nonprofit think tank Studio ATAO, Spam was for years something that made sense to cook and eat in the privacy of her home. “It was the non-perishable staple in our house,” she said. Her parents would buy whole cartons of Spam on sale at Costco. “Not only was it cheap and filling, but it also had that salty, porky flavor we loved. So whenever we weren’t able to get fresh pork, my mom would substitute it with Spam. She’d use it as the salt in her cooking, like in a congee. It was a way to save money and be economical, but not feel that you were hard up in any way.”

“Also,” she added, “it’s just so good with rice.” The first things Dorsey stocked up on at the genesis of the COVID pandemic in March were Spam and rice. They’re still in her pantry, all different flavors. “The regular one is best, of course.” With her stash, Dorsey makes a lot of rice dishes like Spam fried rice, kimchi fried rice with Spam, and Spam porridge. There’s a reason that rice, especially unadulterated steamed white rice, is such an ideal partner with the spiced ham product: It’s comfortingly bland, offering moments of relief from the salty, fatty pork. The two were meant for each other. If rice is a balm, then Spam is a stalwart, providing comfort for Dorsey during a time when she needs it most. “It feels nourishing,” she said. “Not just physically nourishing, but mentally nourishing, as well.”

Spam & Egg Deopbap for One

Spam & Egg Deopbap for One

View Recipe
Ingredients
1/2 cup short-grain white rice, rinsed and drained
3 teaspoons toasted sesame oil, divided
2 ounces Spam (one “Single Classic” pouch or a slice of the regular can), diced
1 pinch plus 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon maple syrup
2 large eggs
1 pinch kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
2 tablespoons mayonnaise (especially Hellman’s)
1/4 teaspoon soy sauce
2 sheets gim (Korean roasted seaweed snack) or nori, scissored into small squares, for garnish
1/2 cup short-grain white rice, rinsed and drained
3 teaspoons toasted sesame oil, divided
2 ounces Spam (one “Single Classic” pouch or a slice of the regular can), diced
1 pinch plus 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon maple syrup
2 large eggs
1 pinch kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
2 tablespoons mayonnaise (especially Hellman’s)
1/4 teaspoon soy sauce
2 sheets gim (Korean roasted seaweed snack) or nori, scissored into small squares, for garnish

Chef Lucas Sin, who contributed a recipe to The Ultimate Spam Cookbook (a branded release from Hormel that came out this year), remembers developing a taste for spiced ham as a latchkey kid and realizing its potential as an ingredient to cook with. “The more time you’re left alone as a 12-year-old, the more you start developing an awareness of how to prepare these items in a good way,” he said. “Noodles al dente, taken out at just the right moment. A crispy, rendered side of Spam. I remember that being a pivotal moment for me, when I engaged with food for the first time in a thoughtful way. When I realized that, hey, you can be thoughtful about how you’re cooking for yourself.”

Sin suggests the same for adults: Cut those scallions on the bias. Garnish that plate for yourself. If anything, it’s even more important that you pay attention to these details when it’s just you, yourself, and Spam. “My ideal meal,” he said, “on the rare occasion, before I started cooking seriously was Nissin Demae Iccho instant noodles from Hong Kong, some scrambled eggs, and a pan-seared slab of Spam.” The reason it works, he said, is the high gelatin content, not unlike what happens when you smash a burger. While you’re melting that gelatin, getting as much Maillard as you can, the pork crisps up and the salty-sweet flavor of the meat is brought out by that heat. “It’s the perfect product in that way,” he said.

Behind every slice of Spam is an American immigrant story.
Behind every slice of Spam is an American immigrant story. Photo by Jaime Sunwoo

A newfound sense of pride in Spam buoys this younger generation of cooks. For many in the Asian-American diaspora, openly loving the canned meat product means openly loving one’s culture, history, and skin, as well. There’s indelible comfort to be found in knowing that you’re not alone in this shared journey toward self-acceptance.

One of the richest aspects of Sunwoo’s Specially Processed workshops is the “Submit a Story” feature on her website, where participants can hive-mind their own Spam thoughts and recipes, and see their experiences live among a sea of others who have gone through similar things, especially as children of immigrants. In many ways, Spam is what the food critic Soleil Ho defines as assimilation food, or “food that’s made to close the gap between homes: a critical need when one lives in exile.”

As Choi told me at the start of my reporting, as we both headed into what would become the longest exile of our lives: Spam is the ultimate loner food.

From Our Shop
Food52 x Staub Petite French Oven Stovetop Rice Cooker, 1.5QT
Sale!

Food52 x Staub Petite French Oven Stovetop Rice Cooker, 1.5QT $199$209 $149$159

More Colors
Staub Mini Cast Iron Fry Pan
exclusive

Staub Mini Cast Iron Fry Pan $79

More Colors

Did you grow up with Spam? Let us know in the comments.
Tags:

See what other Food52 readers are saying.

  • Leks Belize
    Leks Belize
  • Yobochef
    Yobochef
  • Steve
    Steve
  • mizerychik
    mizerychik
  • MAry Beth
    MAry Beth
Eric Kim
Eric Kim is the Table for One columnist at Food52. Formerly the managing editor at Food Network and a PhD candidate in literature at Columbia University, he is currently working on his first cookbook, to be published by Clarkson Potter in Spring 2022. His favorite writers are William Faulkner, John Steinbeck, and Ernest Hemingway, but his hero is Nigella Lawson. You can find his bylines at Saveur, Bon Appétit, and The New York Times and follow him on Twitter @ericjoonho. Born and raised in Georgia, Eric lives in a tiny shoebox in Manhattan with his dog, Quentin "Q" Compson.

Popular on Food52

64 Comments

Leks B.
Leks B. December 22, 2020
The Caribbean and Latin America are also big lovers of Spam I love it, however I cannot get my wife or my daughter to eat it. I imagine it's because they have never been hungry.
 
Yobochef
Yobochef December 22, 2020
Born and raised in Hawaii. Spam is a way of life. Spam, eggs and rice, of course. Musubi, saimin, fried rice, were spam ingredient staples for me. I get that about spam being a one person meal type ritual.. I portion out a can of spam, getting 6 ( I like them on the thick side so when you fry them hard, it’s juicy on the inside and crispy, black on the outside) and wrap them individually in plastic wrap, put in a baggie and freeze.. ten minute thaw time for a quick breakfast, soup, musubi.. oh.. it doesn’t have to be with rice. 😂 “spiced ham” SPAM. Integral part of a “locals” life.
 
Yobochef
Yobochef December 22, 2020
Born and raised in Hawaii. Spam is a way of life. Spam, eggs and rice, of course. Musubi, saimin, fried rice, were spam ingredient staples for me. I get that about spam being a one person meal type ritual.. I portion out a can of spam, getting 6 ( I like them on the thick side so when you fry them hard, it’s juicy on the inside and crispy, black on the outside) and wrap them individually in plastic wrap, put in a baggie and freeze.. ten minute thaw time for a quick breakfast, soup, musubi.. oh.. it doesn’t have to be with rice. 😂
 
Steve
Steve December 21, 2020
I grew up in Austin, MN and my dad worked for Hormel Foods for 44 years. My great grandfather was one of the first employees hired by George A, Hormel. My dad worked in the Mechanical Division and one of his main duties was the repair and maintenance of the Spam machines. He loved his job and his company. Although he had retired by the time of the bad strike, the whole affair destroyed his feelings and commitment to this formerly paternalistic company. He never lost he love off Austin.
I am still proud to say I grew up in Spamtown.
 
mizerychik
mizerychik December 21, 2020
I didn't grow up eating Spam regularly, but I did grow up eating Taylor Ham, which is a pretty similar product other than being shelf stable. The spices, the undeniably sweet fried flavors, the way it's tied to home cooking, it brings back memories of comfort food as a child.
 
MAry B.
MAry B. December 21, 2020
My Aunt, Dorothy Horn, who lived in Guam and passed away in 2016 at the age of 91 was considered the Queen of Spam. She was a local food critic on the island and wrote several cookbooks on Spam, one being "Great Classic Spam Recipes of the World"! She was a treasure! You can find it on Amazon.
 
H M.
H M. December 21, 2020
One can of spam is the beginning of many meals. Dice up a slice for fried rice; slice thin and fill a grilled cheese sandwich; cook in a little shoyu/mirin with leftover vegetable and beaten egg for a quick rice bowl. Oh, the possibilities!
 
Connie W.
Connie W. December 21, 2020
While my family immigrated to the US in the late 1800s and were from Ireland and Germany, Spam was definitely a staple growing up. My mother could be very creative, when she chose to be: pineapple and whole cloves on Spam (to substitute for the ham we couldn't afford). Still, like mashed potatoes and cinnamon toast, Spam retains a feeling of comfort food. Until I read this story, I thought there was nothing nutritious about Spam. I feel vindicated. Thank you. (Of course, the irony is now I don't eat meat, but the smell of Spam frying can take me back to childhood.)
 
Alex E.
Alex E. December 21, 2020
"When braised, such as in a seething budae jjigae, it mellows out and becomes supple, kimchi-stained."

Fascinating article, Eric! Loved reading this.
 
spamarama23
spamarama23 December 21, 2020
Dad stationed in Panama in 50s. Spam and powdered eggs were staples. Best though -> Spam cooked right into a waffle.
 
cmjahn
cmjahn December 21, 2020
My husbands family one Christmas had a Goofy Grab Bag and I got a can of Vienna sausages. I was so excited I went right to the kitchen and opened up the can. Spam on Wonder bread with catsup? Yum! I’ve had many a childhood breakfast of Spam rice and eggs. Great article.
 
Margaret
Margaret December 21, 2020
After I married my husband, his mother gave me a recipe for pizza burgers. Using my mixer attachment you grind spam, black olives, and cheddar cheese. Then to that you add tomato sauce (I used ketchup) and mix together. Then you spread it on split English muffins and put under the broiler. A yummy meal when you are done.
 
Bruce H.
Bruce H. December 21, 2020
Part of my life growing up, seeing as i grew up and lived in Austin, Mn for about 40 years of my 49 years on this rock...spam and everything that came with it including the hormel strike of the 80's is in my dna.
 
Barb V.
Barb V. December 20, 2020
If you don't love Spam, in any of its forms or recipes, then you have never eaten Spam!!!
 
213Willy!
213Willy! December 20, 2020
I always have some on the shelf. My Irish grandmother a Bonacker from Springs NY used to fry it up for breakfast. She used it in samp too.

It's great in pea soup or with beans. If you need ham use Spam.

Guess what boys and girls it's not just new immigrants that used the miracle meat all poor and borderline folks did.
 
Gina I.
Gina I. December 20, 2020
Try it cubed, in Navy bean soup ummmm good
 
Katsi D.
Katsi D. December 20, 2020
We ate Spam buns. They were ground spam from a single can (you can use a fork to break it down) mixed with some diced cheddar cheese, scant pepper, maybe another spice (?) & onion, diced finely. All mixed in a bowl = made to be like a spread. The material was then spread upon buttered buns, then each bun was carefully wrapped in wax paper. Frozen, so when ready to eat, heated in oven, to temperature 250 on a cookie sheet. When done after a short time, the cheesy, spammy, spicy mixture is wonderful (after unwrapping and letting cool) before biting into it. A can will make maybe 8 buns worth ? It's been a while since I've made (or eaten them). This is for the regular ham shoulder variety. You could adapt for turkey too, as to a different taste.
 
gpabill
gpabill December 20, 2020
You can also mix the chopped spam with celery, onions, and mayo--actually, poor people use Miracle Whip--and make cold spam buns.
 
Gaylon P.
Gaylon P. December 20, 2020
What pray tell is scrapple?
 
gpabill
gpabill December 20, 2020
Scrapple is a delicacy from the Pennsylvania Dutch country, and probably other pork-centered neighborhoods. The butchering scraps are chopped and boiled in a large kettle, seasoned with pepper and sage and probably onion, and simmered with a large quantity of cornmeal. When it's ready--think of polenta--it's poured out in loaf pans and chilled. My first sample was from a butcher in the Reading Terminal Market in Philly--I sliced it, fried it, and added syrup. It's a cousin to SPAM, and they're both wonderful.
 
mizerychik
mizerychik December 21, 2020
Spam is scrapple's shelf stable, well-traveled relative. Scrapple is best very fresh and needs to be kept cold until you fry it. You can also freeze it for long term storage.

I think Spam also has a lot of similarities to Taylor ham, another regional minced and molded spiced pork product that needs to be kept in the fridge/freezer.
 
ohmygod50
ohmygod50 December 20, 2020
Sorry. Give me scrapple any day. No Spam. No black pudding. Just scrapple.
 
Dale C.
Dale C. December 20, 2020
Oh so many dishes to make with this ! . I dice a can up with a scallion, minced garlic, and cooked jasmine rice, then stuff it in the cavity of a couple medium fish, bake covered in the oven and enjoy! Dale Crabtree
 